PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s employment rate slowed down in April by adding 2,200 jobs, according to the Oregon Employment Office. This followed monthly gains that averaged 14,000 in the previous three months.
The state’s unemployment rate remained at 6%, while national unemployment sits at 6.1%
“Although Oregon’s unemployment rate hit a stand-still in April, underlying labor force dynamics continue shifting. April marked the first month since the pandemic recession started that those experiencing permanent job losses were the largest group of laid-off Oregonians. Long-term unemployment has also reached its highest point in nine years,” said Gail Krumenauer, State Employment Economist with the Oregon Employment Department.
OED said monthly gains were in government and leisure and hospitality while manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, utilities and retail trade reported losses.
Employment totals for recent months were revised indicating a somewhat higher job totals in Oregon in late 2020 and early this year. The nonfarm employment was revised upward by approximately 13,000 jobs per month for December 2020 through March 2021.
For more information about the March unemployment report, click here.
