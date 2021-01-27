SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services has announced that the use of foster care has reached a historic low. The department says on Jan. 1, 2021 there were 6,144 children in foster care, the lowest number of children in care in 15 years. That number decreased by 11% compared to 2019.
ODHS also announced they were able to return all children placed at out-of-state residential treatment facilities to the state. The use of temporary lodging also decreased by 66% in the last 12 months, according to ODHS.
Some of the other data listed by ODHS include:
• Family reunifications in 2020: 1,934
• Adoptions finalized in 2020: 811
• Guardianships finalized in 2020: 355
(2) comments
Truth be known, there are fewer suitable foster parents.
Another victory for President Trump.
