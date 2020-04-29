Oregon expands unemployment benefits to gig workers, self-employed

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon is expanding unemployment benefits to include people who may not qualify for a regular unemployment claim.
The Employment Department announced a new program last week that is now online.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program applies to people who are self-employed, contracted and gig workers.
The program initially started as a pilot.
FOX 12 spoke with business owners Tuesday who both received emails from the state about the program.
They said it’s been difficult dealing with the economic impact of the pandemic.
“From a business standpoint, it’s been absolutely terrifying and devastating. There are so many programs out there, everybody keeps saying, oh there’s this and that, and there is, but most of them are loans and none of us want to come out of this in debt,” said Dawn Wilson, owner of P’Zazz Salon in Beaverton.
The PUA program for Oregonians is possible through the federal CARES Act, which was signed March 27.
The application is available online. For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ui-benefits/CARES
