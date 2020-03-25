PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is extending state tax filing and payment deadlines to July 15.
The IRS previously extended the federal deadline from April 15 to July 15.
The director of the Department of Revenue said Wednesday that the governor’s state-declared emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the action of the IRS, “will impair the ability of Oregon taxpayers to take certain actions within the time prescribed by law.”
As a result, an automatic extension of the 2019 tax year filing and payment due dates for certain affected taxpayers are as follows:
- The Oregon return filing due date for tax year 2019 is automatically extended from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.
- The Oregon tax payment deadline for payments due with the 2019 tax year return is automatically extended to July 15, 2020.
- Estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 are not extended.
- The tax year 2019 six-month extension to file, if requested, continues to extend only the filing deadline until October 15, 2020.
- Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call to qualify for this automatic Oregon tax filing and payment extension.
For corporate income/excise taxpayers:
- The Oregon return filing due date for tax year 2019 is automatically extended from May 15, 2020 until July 15, 2020. Returns due after May 15, 2020 are not extended at this time.
- The Oregon tax payment deadline for payments due with the 2019 return by May 15, 2020 is automatically extended to July 15, 2020. Payments for returns due after May 15, 2020 are not extended at this time.
- Estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 are not extended.
- Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call to qualify for this automatic Oregon tax filing and payment extension.
Interest and penalties:
- Because of the extension of the due dates for filing returns and making payments, any interest and penalties with respect to Oregon tax filings and payments extended by this order begin accruing on July 16, 2020.
- No automatic extension is provided in this order for the payment or deposit of any other type of Oregon tax or for the filing of Oregon information returns.
Anyone with questions about their personal income tax is asked to contact questions.dor@oregon.gov. More resources are available www.oregon.gov/dor.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Oregon should put a year’s moratorium on property taxes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.