SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon faith leaders are pushing once again for gun control legislation that would regulate assault-style weapons and large capacity magazines in the state.
On Monday, they filed Measure 43, the first of two petitions that would require a five-day background check and keep anyone under 21 years old from purchasing assault-style rifles and limit magazines to ten rounds or less.
Lift Every Voice Oregon is the interfaith group behind the two-pronged initiative petition. They’re now working on launching a student-led campaign and a statewide campaign. They hope ultimately to get the measure on the November 2020 ballot for voters to decide.
“After Parkland, as many of you know, faith leaders in this state heard the voices of our young people, our children and our youth crying out,” one person at the filing Monday said. “We don't just need thoughts and prayers, we need action."
On the other side, gun rights organizations like the Oregon Firearms Federation are pushing back. When FOX 12 asked the Oregon Firearms Federation for a statement, they said Life Every Voice was doing “all they can to find new ways to send law-abiding Oregonians to prison”.
Life Every Voice got several bills into committee in the last legislative session but the efforts died.
