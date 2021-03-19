Oregon families react to new vaccine timeline

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The new, sped up vaccine timeline in Oregon has many families feeling a sense of relief and hope.
“I was thrilled you know just because we can finally sort of get back to normal, I mean a new normal,” Jackie Hollenbeck said. Tiffany Pelland already received her vaccine but said her family has been waiting to see when her husband would be able to get his shot.
“I’m excited for my husband to be able to get it. We’ve been waiting for the timeline to move to him,” she said. Governor Kate Brown announced that beginning May 1, all Oregonians aged 16 and older can get the vaccine. Hollenbeck said like thousands of other families, it’s been tough not being able to see loved ones.
“To be able to see my family in other states and even you know my family here just to have that relief it means everything to me,” she said. Pelland said she’s grateful there’s a date set to when her husband can roll up his sleeve and get added protection.
“My husband’s very important to our family and we love him—and if we were to lose him it would be devastating,” she said. Beginning March 29th, those in Phase 1B Group 6 are eligible and that includes those who are ages 45 o 64 with underlying health conditions, food processing workers, wildland firefighters and those pregnant over the age of 16. On April 19th, frontline workers and adults ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions will also be eligible. For these two mom’s May 1st is the date they’ll be waiting for.
“This vaccine you know being so close to being able to get it, it’s just perfect, it really is,” Hollenbeck said. Marion, Deschutes, Lincoln, Polk, Umatilla and Union Counties will all be moving ahead early with the vaccine schedules starting next week and more counties could be added to that list.
