(KPTV) - A new year means new laws in Oregon. One of those laws that recently took effect, forces insurance companies to cover hearing loss treatments, including hearing aids and implants, for kids who are deaf.
“You know, Gavin was born, and it wasn’t long afterwards that I got this card that said your baby didn’t pass the hearing screening,” said Heather Kirby.
Gavin’s mom, Heather, can remember those overwhelming first few weeks.
“At first, it was very sad,” she said. “It was a hard thing to overcome and moments I think was just the uncertainty of it all and was he going to be okay, how was he going to live in a hearing world.”
But thanks to technology, specifically cochlear implants, Gavin now 12 never missed a beat when it comes to hearing and speaking.
“I really, really like them because I can listen to my TV shows and talk with my friends and ride on my bike and hear the wind,” Gavin said.
But Gavin’s mom said getting here hasn’t always been easy. Specifically, when it comes to dealing with insurance companies.
“They kept telling me things like, you know, it’s experimental,” said Heather. “We don’t know if it’s going to really benefit Gavin and I remember saying 'excuse me, do you like your two ears?'”
It’s not just the implant, but the outer gear that goes with it. Heather said it needs to be replaced regularly.
“Just because technology always changes, right,” said Heather. “I mean even look at just cellphones from three years ago to now, I mean technology is always evolving.”
That’s why Heather said it was a no-brainer to support last year’s HB 4104.
“I really wanted to advocate for him because he’s worth fighting for,” said Heather.
The bill in part, forces insurance companies to cover hearing loss treatments for kids who are deaf, including devices like implants and everything that goes with it. It passed and went into effect this January.
“Basically, in a sense, it makes the insurance companies pay for upgrades,” she said. “They can no longer tell me, we’re just not going to pay to upgrade him.”
Gavin is already benefitting from the law change, receiving his latest upgrade without any coverage fights.
The new law is something Gavin’s mom said will only help him continue to flourish.
“He’s listening and talking himself,” said Heather. “I mean he’s going to be out going to college, doing all those things on his own.”
Heather said she wants to help other parents to know their rights.
