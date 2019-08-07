HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – As the nation reels from the tragedies over the weekend, dozens of families are mourning their lost loved ones. One family with ties to the Portland area knows that pain all too well.
It has been nine months to the day since a mass shooting happened in Thousand Oaks, California. One of the victims was Justin Meek, who his family says died helping others.
On Wednesday, with the frustration of more recent mass shootings on their mind, they honored his bravery.
Meek’s smile was as bright and warm as his golden voice. Recordings, pictures and so many memories – they are all his family has to hold on to.
“First thing they told us, he died a hero, because he did what he was training to do,” said mother Laura Lynn Meek.
Meek was just 23 years old and working a promotions gig inside a Thousand Oaks, California country bar last November when a gunman opened fire.
His younger sister, Victoria Rose, was there with him.
She made it out. Her brother was among 12 victims who did not.
“It feels kind of odd to call myself a survivor,” she said. “I just kind of got lucky, and I was lucky to have my brother there.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the Meeks gathered with family at the Old Scotch Church cemetery in Hillsboro, where a headstone bearing his name and photo shows off his passion for music.
While Meek never lived locally, his family has longtime ties.
His ashes were buried next to his great-great grandfather Joseph, the first sheriff of Washington County.
“To have him be a part, his memorial be a part of this church means a lot to us,” said father Roger Meek. “I knew it would’ve meant a lot to him.”
A special sheriff’s badge with Meek’s last name was also gifted to his family.
They told FOX 12 the once Eagle Scout, lifeguard and music man dreamed of ultimately being a U.S. Marshal.
It’s a dream that was cut short by a deadly attack that seems to be happening far too often.
“It takes us back every time,” said Laura Lynn Meek. “It’s like reopening the wound.”
“It’s like a plague,” said Victoria Rose Meek. “I don’t know what’s going on, but, it’s sad that it’s something that we have to always be ready for now.”
Meek’s sister, who actually still works at the bar where the shooting happened, says more than anything, she wants people to know it’s OK to mention her brother’s name to her because talking about him keeps his memory alive.
