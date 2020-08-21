Oregon fire crews help fight fires threatening tens of thousands of homes in California

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters from Oregon are helping crews in California as three major collections of fires threaten tens of thousands of homes.
Six people have died as flames threaten to destroy homes in the San Francisco Bay area and central California. Statewide, more than 12,000 firefighters are battling blazes, with engines on the way from as far away as Maryland.
Firefighters from Oregon arrived in the Napa area on Thursday morning, FOX 12 spoke with one firefighter who had just finished his shift.
“By the time we left camp and went to the fire line, we found homeowners that were evacuating and had fire up against their house, so we immediately left camp and got on the fire, we were doing good work, we saved several homes from minute one, so we've had wildland fires, we've had fires up against house, so we have seen some structures that are lost, but we have been able to go to work and do good firefighting,” the firefighter said.
More than 80 Oregon firefighters are in California helping to fight that 220,000-acre fire. The fire is only seven percent contained, as of Friday evening.
Firefighters from Oregon say California is extremely short-staffed right now, and community members in the area have been very welcoming, with some honking at their fire rigs as they pass as a thank you.
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown has declared a State of Emergency as several fire burn in the state, including the Frog Fire near Bend, which was started by lightening. At 3,700 acres, the fire is zero percent contained.
