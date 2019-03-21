Oregon fire officials expecting another tough wildfire season

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – It’s been a busy week for wildfires in Oregon, and it’s only March. What does that mean for our upcoming fire season?
Columbia River Fire & Rescue Operations Division Chief Eric Smythe says typically, grass fires start in May or June. But that hasn’t been the case the last few years.
“I think we're going to have a long fire season,” Smythe said.
On Monday, Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to five fires within 12 hours. Three of those were brush fires.
“Every year, it seems to be getting closer and closer to winter," Smythe said.
Smythe says on Monday it was a combination of dry brush and strong east winds that caused fire to spread rapidly.
“We do get rain, but it's amazing how fast once the rain goes away, how quickly the moisture recedes and how quickly the dead fuels, the fine stuff, the grasses and those small twigs which is how fires really get going dry out,” Smythe said.
One of those fires was near Rainier off Walker Road. David Coulter who lives just across the street saw the flames.
“I started seeing a bunch of black smoke and so I ran inside got my brother, told him to come out went over there and it's just out of control at this point,” Coulter said.
With the fire moving quickly, Coulter says he ran over with a garden hose to try and stop the fire from growing.
“It's a little crazy. I was not expecting that at all,” Coulter said.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s district is just one example as crews across our area have been battling brush fires all week.
According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, for the month of March, the Pacific Northwest has below average precipitation.
Going into April, May and June the region is at good risk for above average temperatures, and it’s predicting warmer and drier conditions into June, July and August.
The early fires are leaving people like Coulter with fears about what’s to come in the next few months.
“Worried about the summer when it starts getting really hot,” Coulter said.
Fire officials say this is an important time to think about defensible space and how to protect your home.
Here’s a full list of tips: https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/FirePrevention.aspx
Right now, Columbia County is under a burn ban until at least Saturday. Burn bans are also in effect in Marion and Linn counties as well as the Aurora Fire District.
