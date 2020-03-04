SEATTLE – An annual event in Seattle that draws firefighters from around the world, including Oregon, has been postponed due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.
More than 2,000 firefighters from across 27 states and six countries were signed up for Sunday’s stair climb event. It’s a race up the stairs of the Columbia Tower to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The tower is the tallest building in Seattle.
FOX 12 spoke with a local firefighter who was planning to participate in the event.
“Of course, we’re all bummed,” Dave Doornink, a firefighters with the Clackamas Fire District, said. “We're all training and getting ready to go up. But really, in the end, it's about fundraising. It's about Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and so that piece is still going on. We're still fundraising.”
A stair climb for non-firefighters was scheduled for later this month and is also postponed. It’s not clear when those fundraisers will take place.
