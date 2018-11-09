MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A group of Multnomah County firefighters left Friday to help other firefighters in California battle a deadly blaze.
The Camp Fire wildfire burning in Butte County, California and has killed five people, fire authorities said Friday. The entire town of Paradise was engulfed in flames and residents were ordered to evacuate.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office around 9 a.m. Friday requested help for crews battling the flames about 200 miles south of the Oregon border.
Firefighters and resources from Portland Fire & Rescue, the Gresham Fire Department and Port of Portland fire engine companies left the Portland area around 12 p.m.
There they go! Oregon is sending 16 strike teams from 15 counties to help with the devastating fires in CA. This team from Clackamas is going straight to the #CampFire, where flames have wiped out much of the town of #Paradise. They could be gone until Thanksgiving. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6nEHLNTUNj— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) November 9, 2018
Fire officials say the strike teams will travel overnight and report to base camp in Chico, California sometime Saturday. The team is expected to perform service-related functions, including structural preparation of impacted buildings and/or backfilling and staffing of vacated local fire stations.
The team could be deployed out of state as long as two weeks, according to officials.
