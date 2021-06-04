MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - In Molalla, more than 70 firefighters from 42 Oregon agencies are training at Metro Advanced Wildland School after being unable to attend hands-on sessions last year due to the pandemic.
It’s an opportunity for firefighters to work on specific performance areas on private property. Many of them are new to wildland fire fighting, coming from structural work. This training is meant to give time for crews to practice communications and gauge how fire reacts in this environment and in this heat.
“In a structure fire, we want to put the fire out where the source of the fire is. In a wildland fire, we’re not doing direct attack all the time. Sometimes it’s an indirect attack,” said Rich Tyler, a public information officer for the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
New to this event and their title is Crew 30, a first of its kind hand crew from a municipal fire agency, Clackamas Fire. The youngest person is 18 years old, a woman. Members of the hand crew were prepping an area to burn Friday.
“It’s extremely taxing on the crew. It’s a 40-hour a week crew, at minimum, even without fire,” said Brent Olson, the Clackamas Fire battalion chief. “They’re working four 10s and every day, they do at least an hour of physical training. So even this last week when it was extremely hot, they were out there first thing doing three-mile runs.”
As we approach what’s expected to be another serious fire season, crews are building off important lessons learned last September.
“There has been some environmental changes and I think this year is a reflection of that. We all went through the fires last September. But to me, at this moment in time, it does feel drier and hotter than normal,” said Olson.
“We don’t have a lot of what we call ‘ladder fuels’ on the ground right now, which would make it a worse fire season because we had such a dry spring. So a lot of it’s wait and see, but yeah, I think just even as a homeowner I’m a little bit nervous. You dig down into the soil and it’s dry already,” said Tom Henke, an apparatus operator paramedic with the Albany Fire Department.
This is the largest number of people involved in this training in ten years. After last year’s historic wildfires, agencies know they must cross train their structural firefighters to know how to fight wildland fires, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.