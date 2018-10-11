Some of the most devastating areas includes Mexico beach.
A group of Oregon first responders are in Florida and will be headed to this area as soon as the roads clear.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office received the call for help from its Florida counterparts.
So, a team of eight first responders headed across the country.
After a headache of a travel day yesterday, they are now in Jacksonville.
For the moment, they are waiting for the roads to clear so they can get on with their mission to gulf county which includes some of the worst hit places.
Chief Les Hallman works with Tualatin Valley Fire And Rescue, but he knows the area well because he is originally from Florida and was even the state fire marshal.
He said the first thing his team will do is help with search and rescue but they will also be working to get power and cell service back up and running.
“There is no communications there they have lost everything, cell phones landlines there is no communication and then on top of that there is no power so, they are in the dark no communications and the roadways are out it's a worst case scenario for a hurricane and we will start working through those issues one at a time,” he said.
He has a lot of family there he has not heard from yet, but said he believes they were in an area that does not have cell phone coverage right now.
For now, he will focus on his job and is thanking people for their support.
“IMT likes to use the phrase we are neighbors helping neighbors and we know that everyone understands that Florida is one of the many states that sends help during our wildfires this year so us giving this back is huge.”
He said in Jacksonville a small tornado touched down and did minor damage near them.
The team plans on being on the ground in Florida for two weeks.
