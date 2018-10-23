Oregon first responders headed home after helping hurricane recovery efforts in Florida

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of first responders from Oregon are coming home after spending two weeks in Florida.
The group helped with recovery efforts in Gulf County, Florida during Hurricane Michael, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The eight members helped re-establish infrastructure, including power, water and transportation.
They also helped support search and rescue and emergency operations and spent a day loading a truck with 1,300 meals to be delivered throughout the county.
The fire marshal’s office earlier this month received the call for help from its Florida counterparts.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott visited with the team and thanked Oregon for its help.
