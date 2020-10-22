SALEM, OR (KPTV) - People receiving food assistance benefits in 23 Oregon counties will be able to purchase hot or prepared food for the next month.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service granted a waiver for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Disaster SNAP recipients due to severe winds and wildfires that forced people to evacuate their homes.
Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.”
The waiving of that restriction will allow people to use those benefits at participating retailers on items including hot deli foods, sliced or prepared pizza, hot soup, salad bars, sandwiches and fountain drinks, including but not limited to coffee and tea.
Restaurant purchases are still prohibited.
The waiver will last through Nov. 20.
The approved counties are: Benton, Clackamas, Columbia Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, and Yamhill.
For more, go to https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/DSNAP-Hot-Foods-Waiver.aspx.
