MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Food Bank is yet another organization affected by the legislative gridlock in Salem.
Lawmakers haven’t yet approved the funding that typically accounts for between 6 to 8 percent of the nonprofit’s budget, according to a spokesman. In addition, lawmakers must approve programs designed to allow the food bank to stretch dollars further and put more food on the table for hungry Oregonians.
In a statement to FOX 12, Oregon Food Bank said, “If the Oregon legislature does not finish their job by June 30, critical anti-hunger services in Oregon will lose funds… Oregonians deserve a reliable safety net to help them through difficult times. We need the legislature to do its job so that food banks can do theirs.”
At Esther’s Pantry in Milwaukie, Community Services Manager Brent Blackwell said he found out on Tuesday that Oregon Food Bank was caught in the limbo.
“I am worried about it,” Blackwell said. “Having that reduced would dramatically make it harder for us to find ways to source food.”
Blackwell said between 50 and 75 percent of the pantry’s food comes from the Oregon Food Bank.
Esther’s Pantry serves about 250 people – many of them are living with HIV.
“They’re almost always a more vulnerable population with dramatic health risks all the time that they’re facing, so what we try to do is provide them food that’s nutritional, that will last them for about a period of three weeks to a month,” Blackwell said.
“With the rising costs of rent, people are only just able to afford their rent and the food is the last thing they can afford – so they’re accessing services at a way higher rate than we’ve ever seen before,” Blackwell added.
If the funding isn’t approved by Sunday, Oregon Food Bank said it anticipates having to essentially start over lobbying for the funding, when the next legislative session starts in January. There would be no guarantees the nonprofit would get the funds its already been promised.
