Oregon Food Bank CEO says financial donations needed during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This month, FOX 12 is partnering with the Oregon Food Bank and Fred Meyer to 'Change up Hunger.'
When you visit Fred Meyer this month, round up your purchases at the checkout. You can also donate here: https://www.kptv.com/hunger/.
Oregon Food Bank's CEO Susannah Morgan says during the pandemic, many families are struggling.
"It has never been this bad," Morgan said. "This is a 100-year flood of hunger."
Morgan says its network comprised of 21 regional food banks, a statewide warehouse, and 1,400 food assistance sites that serve Oregon and Southwest Washington, are relied on heavily by families.
In 2019, Morgan says the food bank estimated 860,000 people asked for food assistance at least once.
"We assume that more than a million people in Oregon and southwest Washington are asking for food assistance right now," Morgan said.
So, how can you help?
Morgan says a financial donation is the best way to help, as funds help the entire network of partners.
"The whole Oregon Food Bank Network is interconnected and food gets shared, and funds get shared and information gets shared and best practices get shared and together we all get stronger," Morgan said.
Morgan says you can also volunteer.
She says before the pandemic, the food bank would have shifts of 100 people, 10 to 12 times per week. But now, she says shifts are limited to 10 people.
Many of those volunteers Morgan says were retired, and once the pandemic hit, she says they saw a shift in who volunteered, as many were in the high-risk category for COVID-19.
"We were worried that would we have enough volunteers to help us out," Morgan said. "But we found that new folks came up, that with working from home, folks who were furloughed or temporarily laid off or had more flexible schedules because of the current odd circumstances of the world, people stepped up."
Morgan says the community is still making sure to help others during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.