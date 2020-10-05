Oregon Food Bank partners with Fred Meyer, FOX 12 to 'Change Up Hunger'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In Oregon, hunger has never been higher than it is right now.
It’s due to the pandemic, Oregon’s devastating wildfires, and the economic downturn.
FOX 12 is partnering with the Oregon Food Bank and Fred Meyer this month to ‘Change Up Hunger.'
One in four people in Oregon are worrying about where their next meal is coming from, according to an Oregon State University study.
“We are seeing a hundred-year flood of hunger,” said Susannah Morgan, the Oregon Food Bank CEO.
The Oregon Food Bank tracked around 860,000 people who needed food assistance last year across Oregon and in Clark County.
But Morgan said an OSU study shows that number has doubled since the start of the pandemic.
“It is the economic disruption associated with the pandemic, and now with the wildfires, that is causing this huge burst in the number of folks who are economically insecure and seeking food to help feed their families,” she said.
Morgan tells FOX 12 they’ve seen the community come together to help meet the demand, but they still need more help.
“As you can imagine, our volunteers before the pandemic were mostly folks who were retired, and a lot of them have quarantined and taken precautions,” she said. “We’re really depending on the community, younger folks in the community, to step forward and fill in those volunteer slots.”
Help comes in many forms — it’s not just volunteering. Morgan tells FOX 12 a person can also speak to their local elected officials about how serious the need is, or by donating what they can in this time.
“We are partnering with Fred Meyer to ‘Change Up Hunger.’ So, as you’re checking out with your groceries, if you have the capacity to kick in a few extra cents to help us make sure that our neighbors have food, that would be fantastic,” said Morgan.
If you’re looking for food assistance, head to this link
If you’d like to learn more about how you can help your neighbors, head to the Oregon Food Bank’s website where you can find links to ‘Give’ or ‘Get Involved.’
