Oregon Food Bank to continue federal food box program after citing concerns over new requirements by Trump administration

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After the Oregon Food Bank said it couldn't continue a federal food box program due to recent changes and requirements made by the Trump administration, it says it will be continuing the Farmers-to-Families Food Box Program after all.
The Farmers-to-Families Food Box Program was born out of a need to help many who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Through this program, the Department of Agriculture is purchasing food from farmers, then local distributors pack and deliver the boxes," President Donald Trump said. "And families in need get it, and they get to eat very well."
In August, Trump said in three months, the program delivered more than $1 billion pounds of food, providing more than 100 million meals to Americans in need. Trump pledged more help would be coming soon.
"Today, I’m proud to announce that we will provide an additional $1 billion to fund the Farmers to Families Food Box program," Trump said.
Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan recently announced in a Sept. 25 letter that the Oregon Food Bank would not participate in Phase 3 of the Farmers-to-Families Food Box Program, citing new requirements and changes that render the program unworkable for the Oregon Food Bank.
In that letter Morgan also said:
Phase 3 contracts also require that food boxes include a letter from the President of the United States that congressional leaders have described as 'inappropriate and a violation of federal law'. Though these concerns focus largely on the federal Hatch Act, there are real questions as to whether food assistance organizations can ethically distribute such a message with an election looming in mere weeks.
Below is a look at that Sept. 25 letter:
Passed in 1939, the Hatch Act limits federal employees from certain political activities. In that letter included in the food boxes Trump says:
As President, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens is one of my highest priorities. As part of our response to the coronavirus, I prioritized sending nutritious food from our farmers to families in need throughout America.
Here's a look at Trump's letter:
The United States Department of Agriculture, which runs the food box program, released this statement:
Politics has played zero role in the Farmers to Families food box program – it is purely about helping farmers and distributors get food to Americans in need during this unprecedented time. The letter from President Trump has been included for several months now and contains health information that is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Morgan said on Thursday the Oregon Food Bank was able to develop a plan with partners to better meet the needs of communities. Morgan said the food bank would continue the remaining weeks of the food box program.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.