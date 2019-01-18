Oregon food stamp benefits issued early for February due to government shutdown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon SNAP benefits were issued for February on Friday, about two weeks earlier than normal, due to the partial federal government shutdown.
Oregon was instructed by the USDA to issue the food stamp benefits early, according to the Oregon Food Bank.
Oregon SNAP participants were advised that after Friday, no additional benefits would be issued in February.
The benefits will not expire and will remain on the card until a household uses them, just like normal.
The status of March SNAP benefits is unknown due to the shutdown, according to the Oregon Food Bank.
New applicants can still apply for SNAP and receive benefits. The applications will be processed normally and will continue to be accepted in February.
Anyone with a problem concerning their SNAP case can call the Public Benefits Hotline of Legal Aid Services of Oregon at 1-800-520-5292.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.