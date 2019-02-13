Oregon food stamp benefits to go out early for March after government shutdown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon SNAP benefits will be issued early for March following the partial government shutdown, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Oregonians who normally receive food stamp benefits between the first and the ninth of each month will get their March allocation on March 1.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture asked states to provide early issuance of March benefits due to the government shutdown that ended in January.
Oregon SNAP benefits for February were issued Jan. 18 due to the shutdown.
The early March issuance is designed to help people who have had a longer than usual gap between benefits, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Anyone with concerns about running out of SNAP benefits is advised to contact 211Info, the Oregon Food Bank or the Aging and Disability Resource Connection.
