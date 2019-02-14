EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The University of Oregon announced that defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt is leaving the football program.
The university made the announcement Thursday, after online reports surfaced about the decision Wednesday.
According to the athletic department, the two sides “have mutually reached an agreement to part ways.”
Leavitt spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Ducks, after coming to Oregon from the University of Colorado in 2016.
Leavitt first worked under coach Willie Taggart, who only stayed one season at Oregon before taking the head coach position at Florida State University, and then spent the 2018 season with head coach Mario Cristobal.
The agreement between the two sides will be funded by athletics entirely from private sources with a maximum amount of $2.5 million, according to a statement from the athletic department.
That money be payable over multiple years and subject to reduction based on future employment, according to a UO statement.
