PORTLNAD, OR (KPTV) - A prominent gay rights activist was arrested in Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau reported Terry Bean, 71, was arrested at 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was subsequently booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Officers said his arrest pertains to a Lane County Circuit Court warrant.
No additional details were immediately released.
Bean was arrested in January in Lane County on charges including third-degree sex abuse. He is awaiting trial in that case, with a trial date currently scheduled for May 2020.
Court documents state those charges relate to allegations from 2013 involving a child under the age of 16 years old.
Sex abuse charges were previously dismissed against Bean in September 2015, as prosecutors said the alleged victim was living out of state and refused to return to testify in the case.
