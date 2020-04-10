SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon received a new shipment of personal protective equipment on Friday, but it’s still not enough, according to the state office of emergency management.
The 78 pallets of PPE were sent by the United Stated Agency for International Development. Officials say the shipment will need to go through the inventory process before the state can report exact totals, but they expect it to include approximately 150,000 N95 masks, 2,500 scrubs pants, 2,000 scrubs tops, 250 coveralls, and nearly 67,000 face shields.
The PPE distribution center in Wilsonville will ship the equipment to Oregon counties in need.
“In these unprecedented times, this large shipment of PPE will make a huge difference in Oregon’s ability to fight this outbreak,” Director of Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management Andrew Phelps said. “However, it’s clear that even this shipment will not be sufficient to meet the expected needs of our health care workers. While we continue to work with our state, federal, and private partners to procure as much PPE as we can, I urge Oregonians to continue practicing social distancing. Staying home supports first responders and frontline workers and will ensure Oregon’s supply of PPE lasts longer.”
The PPE was procured from USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance warehouse based in Dubai. The U.S. has not utilized materials from this stockpile for a domestic emergency since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to officials.
