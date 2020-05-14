Oregon girl diagnosed with mysterious COVID-19-related disease improving, doctors say

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The first child in Oregon to be girl diagnosed with a rare condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 is recovering at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland.
Doctors on Thursday confirmed the girl doesn’t have active COVID-19 right now, though she does have the antibodies. Doctors say this means she had it at one time but with no symptoms.
Doctors are encouraged, but say the girl, named Leah, needs to continue to be closely monitored after being diagnosed with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
No other details were released about the patient, including her age.
“In the past four days, she's made a remarkable improvement for her heart, which is still not quite normal, still effected by the inflammation,”
In Leah’s case, no one in her family was sick and they don’t know how she got COVID-19. An emergency room doctor told FOX 12 that not every case of this illness will require hospitalization, and the outcomes are usually good.
The Oregon Health Authority says it will monitor cases in hopes of learning more about the disease.
RELATED: Sign up for daily COVID-19 coverage emails
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.