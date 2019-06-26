(KPTV) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the chairman of the Oregon Republican Party reported that he and his wife each received threatening phone calls on Sunday.
Bill Currier told FOX 12 he believes the threats may be tied to the Republican walkout at the Capitol, because they came directly after he gave radio and TV interviews.
Currier said a man called repeatedly, leaving threatening voicemails and even spoke to his wife before she hung up on him.
“He said, ‘what if something bad happens? What if somebody shoots your family? I think you should be very worried.’ He called me by name and called back about 10 times,” Currier said.
“We take it seriously, but we’re not intimidated,” Currier added. “We are going to continue to stand up for the senators who are protecting the rights of Oregonians to vote on House Bill 2020.”
The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t have any suspect information to share.
Meanwhile, debates over Oregon’s climate bill standoff have apparently led to online threats as well.
The website Reddit said it’s limiting a President Trump fan group following threats made toward Oregon officials and police officers.
Reddit told FOX 12 Wednesday, it is sensitive to political speech, but threatening comments are not allowed under its violence policy.
Reddit also said it has taken action against individual users.
