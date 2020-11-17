SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that the state would commit $55 million in financial assistance to support Oregon businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Priority will be given to the hospitality industry, businesses impacted by the freeze, small businesses, women, Black, Indigenous, People of Color and Tribal-owned businesses, according to the Governor’s Office.
“Our iconic main street businesses have sacrificed too much already in this pandemic,” said Governor Brown. “While we have invested over $100 million in Oregon businesses so far, we must find additional resources to deploy quickly to help businesses that are suffering, particularly our small businesses and those owned by Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, and Tribal members. I know that this is not enough. I remain committed to fighting for additional resources at the federal level, including a reauthorization of the important features of the CARES Act, like the Payroll Protection Program and an extension of unemployment insurance benefits.”
The move comes after Brown's two-week freeze set to begin on Wednesday.
The $55 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds will be distributed to counties with each receiving a base of $500,000 plus per capita of the remainder of the funds. The counties will be responsible for communicating and deciding how businesses can apply to receive the funds.
The Governor’s Office anticipates the funds to be distributed over the next several weeks.
Businesses interested in applying should contact their county for additional information.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
