Oregon Gov. Brown announces statewide closure of K-12 schools until end of the month amid COVID-19 concerns

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Thursday evening announced a statewide closure of K-12 schools from Monday, March 16 to Tuesday, March 31.
In a release Thursday evening, it says the governor’s announcement was made “in consideration of staffing challenges and health concerns due to the public health threat of coronavirus.”
The governor’s statement reads:
“Schools are critical institutions that provide important services for all our students, but especially our most vulnerable, and during this crisis I have worked hard to ensure those critical services continue. So many of our families depend on school in order for parents to go to their jobs, and for students to access health care and receive nutrition assistance.”
“However, I have heard from superintendents, school board members, teachers, parents, and students that it has now become impossible to functionally operate schools due to workforce issues and student absences. Schools are experiencing critical shortages in staff, and superintendents are concerned for school personnel who are at elevated risk such as those over age 60 and those with underlying medical issues.
“I want to be very clear: sending Oregon children home will not stop the spread of the coronavirus. While children are home, when at all possible, they should not be in the care of older adults or those with underlying health issues that are most at-risk from COVID-19.
"This is a trying time for our community and I am reluctant to increase the burden on families who are already struggling to adapt to and stay healthy during this crisis. However, we are left with little choice in light of school districts’ staff capacity and operational concerns. I want to thank all of the teachers and school employees who have worked hard to keep our schools open until now.”
School districts around the metro area announced they were closing in response to the governor’s announcement, including Portland Public Schools, Salem-Keizer Public Schools, Parkrose School District and Bandon School District.
Earlier Thursday evening, the Tigard-Tualatin and Lake Oswego school districts made their own decisions to close.
In a Facebook post, the Lebanon Community School District said they had planned to close on Friday, March 13 for a possible positive case of COVID-19.
