SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has a cold, but not COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the governor said she was tested for the coronavirus Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”
Brown’s last public appearance was March 20. She has been at home since that time, after first showing symptoms of a cold. Prior to that, she was only working in-person with a limited number of staff members.
When not working from home, Brown is in an office that has been deep cleaned specifically for COVID-19 and is sanitized throughout the workday. She also maintains recommended interpersonal distance with people she is in contact with outside of her household, according to a spokesperson for the governor.
Brown’s husband also had symptoms of a seasonal illness early last week and was also tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution. His test came back negative, as well.
Brown issued an executive order last week directing people to stay home, while also closing numerous businesses and banning public gatherings of any size.
