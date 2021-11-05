GLASGOW, Scotland (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is traveling to Scotland Friday to attend the United Nations climate summit.

She's one of six U.S. governors, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who will be in attendance.

7 takeaways from COP26 Day 2: Biden slams Xi and Putin, a methane agreement and a deal on steel The mood in Glasgow was optimistic on Tuesday as world leaders wrapped up their high-level summit at the COP26 climate conference. Several major announcements brightened the outlook on whether the meeting can achieve meaningful results.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Brown will be there to "discuss the impacts of climate change on Oregonians, as well as to highlight the actions Oregon has taken to reduce carbon emissions, transition to clean energy, and ensure that Oregonians disproportionately impacted by climate change are not left behind."

The governors will participate on panels through the U.S. Climate Alliance alongside members of the Biden administration. They’ll also participate alongside 65 subnational governments in announcing “dozens” of new commitments on Nov. 7. The panel will also focus on politics that can “turbocharge greenhouse gas emissions reductions,” according to an alliance press release.

Though states aren’t official parties to talks, governors hold significant sway over the United States’ approach to tackling climate change by setting targets for reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable energy.

“I have been governor since 2015, and it was about that time that Oregon took a front row seat to climate change,” Brown said in the news release. “Nearly every year the extreme weather has been worse than the last. We are a warning for the rest of the world ... We can tackle climate change and grow our economy at the same time. These goals are not mutually exclusive. Oregon is a shining example of how it can be done.

“Future generations will judge us not on the fact of climate change, but on what we have done to tackle it. The time is now, we can’t afford to wait," she continued.

The U.N. climate summit, known this year as COP26, brings officials from almost 200 countries to Glasgow to haggle over the best measures to combat global warming. The summit runs through Nov. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.