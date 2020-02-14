UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The clean-up effort is still well underway in Northeast Oregon a week after the Umatilla River left its banks flooding homes and leaving people stranded.
On Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown toured the area to see the damage first hand. She flew inside an Oregon Army National Guard Blackout helicopter. Once the aerial tour was over, she traveled to several sights to see the damage.
At the River View Mobile Estates, the work to clean up was still going strong. Most people are still scooping mud from their damaged homes.
“Oh, a lot of people are really devastated,” Delores Hendricks said.
The 87-year-old from Pendleton has spent that last week trying to clean up her rental properties damaged in the flood.
“It has been terrible, we’ve been working every day,” Hendricks said.
“My heart goes out to the families impacted, I just got a tour of Robin’s home and it is totally destroyed,” Brown said.
As of Thursday, about 500 self-reported damaged assessments had been received.
The Governor also honored the men and women of the Oregon Army National Guard who flew rescue missions to help 54 people cut off by flood waters.
For several days two helicopters worked to pull people from roof tops and air lift others from their homes.
“We would land send a couple runners out to what every people were trying to give us distress signals and tell them they had however much fuel we had, about 10-15 minutes to grab their things,” one of the rescuers Steven Kirkpatrick said.
A hotline has been set up in Northeastern Oregon for those looking for help. The relief organizations are reputable and have been vetted and can help with debris clean up. For more information please call 844-965-1386
