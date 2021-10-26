SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown rolled up her sleeves for a booster shot Tuesday at a clinic in Salem, while also addressing the future of some COVID-19 regulations.
The governor decided to mix and match her doses. She initially received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but chose to get the Moderna vaccine. Brown encouraged all eligible Oregonians to consider getting the booster.
“The ability to access a booster is not an issue, every Oregonian who is eligible and wants to get a booster can get one, any American can get one, they are readily available,” Brown said.
This compares to earlier this year when there was a slow roll out for the vaccine. Brown said she is not looking into making the booster mandatory for Oregonians. She said the state is working on educating the public about the importance of the vaccine.
As more people get the shot and herd immunity increases, she did address the future of the statewide mask mandate. She did not give a direct answer but said with the state’s case count still high going into the winter months, she said she will follow the science. So for now she is still asking the public to mask up.