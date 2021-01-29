SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown says that Oregon's plan to roll out vaccinations is an ambitious one but adds some counties are already ahead of what she had outlined.
In the Portland metro area, Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties have been overwhelmed with the number of people still needing to be vaccinated in Phase 1A. Tens of thousands of people are waiting to get an appointment. At the same time, earlier this week, the state opened up eligibility for educators to get vaccinated. That has compounded the issues the tri-county area is facing.
Across the state and the country, the supply of the vaccine has not met demand.
Other counties in Oregon, like Marion and Deschutes County, are moving to senior groups more than a week and a half earlier than what the state had planned.
The Governor says that their vaccination plan is ambitious, and the state is allocating more doses and getting more vaccines to send to the Portland metro area to get caught up.
"I think most of us didn't realize how many health care workers we have in the metropolitan area, and we need to make sure these folks are vaccinated," Brown said. "We are working to make sure the metro area has enough vaccine. My goal is to make sure we are doing this efficiently and equitably."
One move the Governor has made that has upset some Oregonians is reprioritizing educators over seniors. The state pushed back seniors citizen vaccines by a few weeks. At the same time, frontline workers, like bus drivers and grocery store employees, are wondering when it will be their turn. They have worked every day of the pandemic and watched as other groups who've mostly worked remotely get vaccinated.
"So here is what I would say, our kids are truly our future, and kids are struggling with comprehensive distance learning. I know a number of kids who are struggling with anxiety, depression and really just struggling with not having in-person learning," Brown said. "To our other frontline workers, our grocery store workers, our bus drivers, our child care providers, I hear you, I see you. I am so, incredibly grateful for your hard work and for you showing up every single day to make sure that we are functioning, and we are working to make sure these folks get vaccinated as quickly and effectively as possible."
In an interview with KPTV Friday, the Governor was asked about the state's vaccine advisory board considering recommendations to move the BIPOC community up in the vaccination plan and where she stood on those recommendations.
"We are going to take this really important work and with the Oregon Health Authority review it and will be issuing recommendations. I am incredibly grateful for their time and energy," Brown said.
When asked if the decision comes down to finding a way to figure out a change in inequities within the health care system or is the decision more of deciding by race if someone could get the vaccine or not, Brown responded:
"I think is a really good question. In terms of health care generally, what we know is that our communities of color have certainly been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and that is for a lot of reasons," Brown said. "In terms of the vaccination process, that is frankly, equity is at the center of our work, and we want to make sure that our most vulnerable populations get the vaccine. Obviously, we are dealing with the really harsh reality of not having enough vaccine. So have to make difficult decisions, and trust me, there are easy answers."
On the minds of many during the pandemic has been the impact on businesses like restaurants and the hospitality industry. Depending on which county they are in, restaurants have seen changes or restrictions that remain the same every two weeks.
The state has been using a reopening metric system that is evaluated every two weeks. Depending on a variable of factors, some restrictions may be lifted or more put in place.
The state has changed some guidelines to allow some indoor capacity at certain places like bowling alleys and movie theaters. Brown said the state is going to evaluate how that works.
"We are going to try this modified reopening for the next two weeks and see how we are doing," Brown said. "As you know, this is really the first pandemic that we have had in close to 100 years. We are using science and data to inform our decision making and continue to rely on medical experts."
The restaurant has said they don't want to see anyone get sick and have spent thousands of dollars to put in patricians in an attempt to stay open for in-person dining. The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association has said the hospitality industry lost 25,000 jobs in December. The organization says the science and data isn't there to show outbreaks are happening at restaurants.
ORLA said Thursday that the Oregon foodservice industry accounts for less than one percent of all workplace outbreaks in the state and 4.7 percent of Oregon's overall outbreaks, but operations remain shut down.
"I would just say that what we know is that, when we closed indoor dining and indoor drinking, bars and indoor gym or recreation facilities, we saw our numbers parallel and continue to decline," Brown said, "and the connection here is really community spread. It is really hard to trace it back to a particular incident, but we know that by having these facilities open it contributes to sporadic or community spread of the virus."
In moving forward, the Governor says she is pleased to see more certainty and forecasting when it comes to vaccines coming to the state of Oregon. She adds she is proud of the work and sacrifices Oregonians have put in to keep infection rates to some of the lowest in the nation.
