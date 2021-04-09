Oregon Governor tours PDX Red Lot mass vaccine clinic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Vaccinations against COVID-19 continue to rollout across the state of Oregon. This week the state is set to get one of its highest allocations of doses from the Federal Government, but next week things will change, as Oregon is set to see a decrease in the amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine sent to Oregon.
On April 19th, every Oregonian 16 and older will become eligible for a vaccine. With some many people eligible for a vaccine the state is anticipating supply not meeting demand. In the Portland metro area finding an appointment this week has been a search, that struggle is expected to last into the next few weeks.
At the Oregon Convention Center, All4Oregon was set to send out 34,000 invitations for a vaccination invite. The four hospital systems are looking to fill 18,000 to 22,000 appointments for next week.
Friday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown toured the mass vaccination site in the Red Lot at the Portland International Airport.
She met with representatives with OHSU, American Red Cross, those running the clinic and frontline workers getting vaccinated.
“She’s been on the front lines of this pandemic and for her to be able to get vaccinated, given that she is four months pregnant, I am sure was and incredible relief for her and her family,” Brown said.
Brown told reporters the state is working with community partners to reach every Oregonian who wants a vaccine.
“Our focus in the next couple weeks is on making sure our historically underserved communities will get vaccinated and we will continue that focus,” Brown said.
The different agencies, hospital, and community partners across the state will be using different tools to reach people. Brown said that vaccinators will be going to places like churches, mosques, synagogues to try and reach different communities where they are. She also touted several mobile clinics that are working to reach those who might not have access to a vaccine.
She said the state will move forward with their plan to make every adult eligible for a vaccine on April 19th, knowing they might not be able to get an appointment right away.
“The good news is that everyone who wants a vaccine will get it, it may take some time and we are just asking people to be patient,” Brown said.
