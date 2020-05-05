Oregon grocery store giant makes COVID-19 tests free for frontline workers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A grocery store giant that owns a string or Oregon stores says its stepping up to keep its workers safe.
Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC stores in Oregon and Washington, is making COVID-19 testing free and available for frontline workers.
Kroger says the tests will start this month and will be made available to workers based on symptoms and medical need.
Kroger says the tests will come in two ways nationwide: through self-administered kits and the company’s drive-through testing sites.
Dan Clay, a representative for United Food and Commercial Workers 555, says the tests help but are one piece in a complicated puzzle.
“There have been measures, no question,” Clay said. “The plexiglass is helpful, the testing will give peace of mind to people they don’t have now, but what I'm hearing from my folks is it would be even better if the social distancing was reasonable.”
Clay says the social distancing piece means fewer shoppers per square footage, especially in the more heavily-trafficked areas of the store, like the grocery aisles.
Kroger says there are a number of other practices in place, including masks for all workers, stepped-up sanitation practices, and floor decals meant to limit the number of shoppers that come into contact with each other.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.