PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The group Oregon Harbor for Life delivered thousands of tents and sleeping bags on Tuesday to help people living without shelter in the Portland metro area.
Oregon Harbor for Hope provided 1,100 tents and 1,000 sleeping bags to local organizations to gift to the people living without shelter, who can be especially susceptible to viruses like COVID-19.
The group made several deliveries on Tuesday morning using their mobile hygiene trucks. Organizers say the supplies will go a long way to help the homeless adhere to social distancing orders.
“It's to help them out, so they have a dry, warm place to shelter in at,” one organizer said. “You see the look in their eyes when you show up with a sleeping bag and a tent, we do food as well. The gratitude, it's awesome.”
The effort is just the group’s latest service during the pandemic.
They also provided showers and additional handwashing stations for the new Multnomah County shelter at the Oregon Convention Center and partnered with Fred Meyer to start a mobile food program.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
