PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Live Events Industry of Oregon and others are calling on the state to get them a timeline for when things will fully reopen.
Shawn Whittemore, who is with the group, says they are operating at about 10% of normal capacity.
“We would like to be treated equally as the other entities that are already open, bars, restaurants and churches and so that is an important factor,” said Whittemore.
The group says the impact of these closures is being felt financially. The industries generate 8 to 10 billion dollars a year across the state. The group says they understand safety when it comes to planning and reopening.
“We manage people, we move people in and out of spaces so we are very adept at managing what would be the safety protocols, masks, and the mitigation and the social distancing,” said Whittemore.
A point of concern for some is any super spreader event, also in that equation is the unknowns of different variants of the virus that are known to be more contagious. Part of the group’s plan calls for 100% capacity 30 days after the vaccine is available for everyone.
“We want to do this safe and we care about public health those are very important things to us,” said Whittemore.
The group is hopeful their letter to Governor Brown is a starting point and they’re able to find a path forward during a meeting scheduled with the Governor at the end of the month.
The Governor’s office sent FOX 12 a statement on Monday saying in part:
“We appreciate the feedback of Oregon’s venue and event operators and our office has been in touch with representatives of the industry. As Oregon’s COVID-19 case rates continue to decline and vaccines become more widely available to Oregonians, Governor Brown is committed to re-evaluating Oregon’s health and safety restrictions for businesses.”
The Governor’s office went on to say that Oregonians should continue to mask up, maintain social distance and get vaccinated.
