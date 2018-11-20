If you're still looking for gift ideas for children, there are some you may want to avoid.
Every year, Oregon Students Public Interest Research Group looks into unsafe toys and then publishes a report called 'Trouble in Toyland.'
While they only focus on a few dozen of them, researchers did find several hazardous toys this year.
A number of popular slimes they evaluated had toxic levels of boron. If ingested, boron can cause nausea, vomiting and other health issues.
Researchers also continuously find balloons to be hazardous and say they're responsible for more choking deaths than any other product.
OSPIRG also looked into what are called 'smart toys'. The groups warns against them.
Researchers found a number of privacy-invasive ones, including a toy called the Wonder Workshop Dash Robot.
"Unfortunately, along the way, many of these toys collect data on children, share consumer information, and potentially violate a child’s privacy," Charlie Fisher, OSPIRG's state director, said.
Another concern comes from the medical director of the Oregon Poison Center at Oregon Health and Science University, Dr. Zane Horowitz.
He says they get many calls after children have swallowed small batteries–the ones commonly found in singing holiday cards.
"These batteries, as long as there’s still some current left in them, can generate a small electrical current that can cause burns," Horowitz said. "The burns can happen quite quickly in a child’s throat, where they really do require a child to come into a hospital immediately and get that removed."
Over the past 30 years, OSPIRG's reports have led to more than 150 recalls of unsafe toys.
If you'd like to check out what other hazards they've identified, head to this website.
