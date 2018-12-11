PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon group wants to crack down on irresponsible behavior which it claims led up to the Clackamas Town Center mall shootings six years ago.
A gunman opened fire in the mall on Dec. 11, 2012, killing Cindy Yuille and Steve Foresyth. A teenage girl, Kristina Shevchenko, was also shot but survived.
The 22-year-old gunman turned the gun on himself afterwards.
The group State of Safety Action is supporting a bill that would require gun owners to lock up their guns or face a fine.
Here’s how the bill would work: Gun owners could face a fine of $500 if their gun isn’t locked up when they’re not carrying it, and $2,000 if a child is able to get to the gun.
There would be a $500 fine if the gun isn’t locked up when giving it to another person.
And if a lost or stolen gun isn’t reported in a timely manner, the gun owner could face a $1,000 fine.
Members of State of Safety Action were in northeast Portland Tuesday to announce their support.
Among them is director Jenna Yuille. For her, this effort is intensely personal. Her mother was killed by a shooter who took the guns from a friend’s home to the Clackamas Town Center six years ago.
“I’m sad my mom can’t help me plan my wedding,” Yuille said. “I’m sad she won’t get to be there on that important day, and she won’t be there when we have kids or when our first child is born or to be their awesome grandma.”
The nonprofit emphasizes the goal is not to take the guns away, but critics say the bill would make it harder for gun owners to defend themselves.
State of Safety Action organizers say they look forward to the bill being introduced sometime next month.
