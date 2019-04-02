Oregon gun bill takes aim at convicted domestic abusers

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Critics say a gun bill meant to protect domestic violence victims in Oregon instead violates constitutionally protected rights.
Tuesday, state lawmakers held a public hearing on House Bill 2013. The session was so packed, some attendees were redirected to overflow seating in two separate rooms.
Gov. Kate Brown opened the public hearing with her own statement in support of the bill.
“While mass shootings make headlines, it’s all too common that gun violence occurs behind our closed doors,” Brown said.
Many of those who signed up to testify told FOX 12 they had personally been impacted by gun violence or knew a domestic abuse survivor.
Hilary Uhlig, a volunteer coordinator with the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action spoke at the hours-long hearing.
“My father’s best friend died by gun suicide, and I remember that was the first time I ever saw my father cry,” Uhlig said.
According to Uhlig, there is a “deadly gap” in Oregon’s current gun laws that allows domestic abusers to keep their guns.
“Once you’re convicted, it’s not okay to return from court or return from sentence and then go home and still have the guns you already had.”
If passed, House Bill 2013 would require anyone who is the subject of certain court orders, as well as those convicted of domestic abuse or stalking, to give up their guns. If they refuse, police can get a search warrant to take their weapons away.
Supporter of the bill say California, Colorado and 17 other states already have similar laws. According to Uhlig, these states “see a 10 percent lower rate in total intimate partner homicides.”
Even so, there were dozens who spoke against the bill during the hearing. Some worry it will hurt those who are wrongfully accused and/or convicted of domestic violence.
State Director of the National Rifle Association Keely Hopkins expressed concerns that HB 2013 violates people’s Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate themselves.
“Under HB 2013, the individual would have 24 hours to transfer the firearm,” Hopkins said.
She also claims they can sign an affidavit within 48 hours stating they have given up their weapons.
However, Hopkins affirmed, “under federal law, a firearm prohibition would take effect immediately.”
Meaning, that just by transporting their gun(s) to relinquish them, they would be committing a federal crime and could be prosecuted. The House Judiciary Committee addressed this concern.
According to the committee, on page four, line 22 of the bill, there is a written exception stating that a person named in a certain protective order cannot be prosecuted for possessing a weapon during the 24 hours after a protective order is issued.
Hopkins argued this clause only applies to state law, not federal. She called the bill a Catch-22.
The next work session for HB 2013 is scheduled for Monday, April 8. It’s one of a handful of gun bills being considered during the 2019 legislative session.
Tuesday morning, the House Judiciary Committee held another public hearing on Senate Bill 978. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum attended the hearing and testified in support of SB 978.
The bill focuses on safe storage of weapons, creates a minimum age for gun sales and outlaws untraceable guns, or “ghost guns.” This includes those that are 3D printed, mandating they all be given a serial number.
Another work session is scheduled for SB 978 on Monday, April 8 at 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, the house judiciary committee scheduled a work session to review three more gun bills on Wednesday.
The first of these is HB 2505. It requires the owner or possessor of a firearm to secure it with a trigger or cable lock or keep it in a locked container, except in specified circumstances.
The second bill, HB 3299, directs the Department of State Police to conduct a study on reporting of attempted unlawful firearm transfers. The agency would also be required to present a report on its findings to interim committees of the Legislative Assembly related to judiciary, on or before Sept. 15, 2020.
Lastly, HB 3329 would allow gun dealers or person transferring firearms, firearm accessories, firearm components, ammunition or ammunition components for purchase at gun show, or business engaged in repairing or servicing firearms, to establish a minimum age of 21 years for such purchases, repairs or services.
