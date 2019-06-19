PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A prominent Portland developer and a business activist hoping to make a difference in Portland's growing homeless crisis unveiled part of their effort to just that.
Homer Williams and Don Mazziotti created Oregon Harbor of Hope (OHOH) in 2016. Their goal to develop special facilities featuring systems of care that meet the broad needs of the chronically homeless and unsheltered.
Wednesday, the group showed off one of their projects, two big trucks, one a laundry facility complete with industrial washer and dryers, the other a mobile shower unit.
“We are ready to roll," OHOH Deputy Director and Operations Manager Lisa Marandas said.
She was one of several people on hand to show off the new mobile facilities.
“They are going to get services that most of us take for granted," Marandas said.
The team had spent several years working on the project, taking inspiration from what other organizations have done around the country.
“When you see someone come in kind of poking around, take their shower, they come out and it is a hand shake and a thank you and everybody is happy," Marandas said.
The OHOH Mobile Assistance program consists of one shower truck and one laundry truck that will be mobilized to dozens of homeless camps and schools across Portland and its surrounding communities, also providing services from Portland Street Medicine, an independent mobile health clinic.
Soap, laundry bags, clothing, personal hygiene kits and related items are provided from donors on an ongoing basis. OHOH has projected approximately 8,000 showers and 4,700 finished loads of laundry in the program's first full year of operation.
The organization says they will serve multiple locations on a rotating schedule, staying for one day at each site then moving to the next location. The trucks will also make stops in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties.
“It is a simple thing," Marandas said, "it is a simple service, took a lot to get there but now we get to see the smiles.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.