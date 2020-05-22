Oregon has 2nd highest number of jobs available per 100,000 people, report says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new report shows Oregon has the second-highest number of jobs available for every 100,000 people.
Hawaii is number one, according to the report from Top Data.
Some people currently receiving unemployment benefits are making more than they did at their job, leaving many vacant positions across the country.
Two months ago, Jeanna Swink, of Portland, was struggling to sign up for unemployment benefits. She finally got through, however, and now says she has been receiving more money while being laid off than she would be if she was still working.
According to Top Data’s report, Oregon has seen a 96 percent increase in available jobs since May 8. This in part may be related to people in situations similar to Swink’s.
Swink says she was laid off from her position as a maintenance manager at Fleur De Lis Bakery & Café in northeast Portland in March. She hasn’t applied for another job while receiving unemployment benefits because she says she wants to avoid the health risks, and she can’t afford to live where she’s at if she’s only earning minimum wage.
Swink says she heard from her employer recently and they’re ready for her to return to work as soon as Monday.
“I heard my bosses are having trouble getting people to come back because of it,” Swink said. “I enjoy my job and I enjoy my employers, it’s a great company to work for, and you know, we’re a small business, so you know, we need every hand on deck,” Swink said.
Swink says she will be returning to work. She says her boss is offering her hazard pay and says she’ll be making about the same there as she is now from unemployment benefits.
