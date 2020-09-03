Oregon has paid $4.1B in unemployment claims–but many are still waiting for payment

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Thursday, the acting director of the Oregon Employment Department said the state has paid out $4.1 billion in unemployment claims.
More then 556,000 people have filed claims since the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to the employment department. Employment officials said they are working to shorten wait times and address claims faster.
On Thursday, however, the acting director faced tough criticism after testifying this week with state lawmakers. He pushed back, saying they went from record low numbers to record high numbers almost overnight. He said they had to adjust quickly to get to everyone.
“I think it’s true that absolutely that it is a disaster, and it’s a disaster that our employees are trying to mitigate and address, and so far, the amazing work that they have been able to do still hasn’t been enough,” David Gerstenfeld said.
On Thursday, state lawmakers heard testimony from people in Oregon who are having trouble with the unemployment system. This was part of a three-day senate committee hearing to get an update on how the system is working.
People called into the hearing to voice concerns. Many say they waited hours on the phone, and some said they are still waiting for payments.
“Last year, I made $44,000 off leave - single mom, no degree, worked my way up - and then this year, I couldn't afford a birthday gift for my son,” Christina Lambert, who filed a claim in April, said.
Lawmakers said they are extending public comments into Friday since so many people signed up for the committee hearing. Lawmakers cannot add more funding unless they return for a special session to pass a new bill.
