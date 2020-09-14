PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 29,484.
There have been more than 576,000 negative tests for the coronavirus in Oregon.
On Monday, OHA also reported two additional COVID-19 deaths.
The people who died were an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive Sept. 1 and died Sept. 13 at his home, and a 92-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 20, with additional details of her death still pending, according to health officials.
Both people had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
There have been 511 COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon.
The new cases reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas, 18
- Columbia, 1
- Coos, 1
- Deschutes, 3
- Douglas, 3
- Jackson, 4
- Jefferson, 1
- Klamath, 1
- Lane, 19
- Malheur, 13
- Marion, 11
- Morrow, 2
- Multnomah, 27
- Polk, 1
- Umatilla, 23
- Union, 1
- Wasco, 1
- Washington, 18
- Yamhill, 3
Health officials said Monday that wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon. Over the past several days, statewide testing numbers appear to have dipped.
OHA stated that due to the widespread hazardous conditions, people have declined to get tested. “OHA will continue to monitor the situation,” according to a statement from the agency.
The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory is closed today Monday, Sept. 14, due to indoor air quality which is too hazardous to safely use appropriate air safety equipment including hoods. No specimens will be accepted or tested. Specimens already received at OSPHL are being held at appropriate temperatures pending testing. OSPHL will reopen as soon as air safety standards can be met.
