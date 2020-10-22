PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Eleven additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Oregon on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 646.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 373 new cases of the coronavirus statewide Thursday. There have been 40,810 COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic, along with more than 765,000 negative tests.
The deaths reported Thursday:
- An 83-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 18, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Oct. 13, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.15 and died on Oct. 6, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct.4. Presence of underlying conditions and place of death are being confirmed.
- A 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 20, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct.12 and died on Oct.15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 53-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 19, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 57-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept.16 and died on Oct. 17, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 17, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 18, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
The new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Benton (6)
- Clackamas (25)
- Clatsop (3)
- Columbia (1)
- Coos (2)
- Crook (6)
- Deschutes (13)
- Douglas (8)
- Harney (3)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (31)
- Jefferson (2)
- Josephine (3)
- Klamath (3)
- Lane (29)
- Linn (6)
- Malheur (18)
- Marion (37)
- Multnomah (81)
- Polk (3)
- Umatilla (13)
- Union (6)
- Wasco (10)
- Washington (59)
- Yamhill (4)
12 days, not counting today, until the election and these numbers and deaths keep mysteriously rising.
