PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported four more deaths to COVID-19 in the state of Oregon on Saturday, bringin the statewide total to 653.
The OHA also reported 399 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide Saturday. There have been 41,739 COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic, along with more than 779,403 negative cases.
The deaths reported on Saturday were:
- A 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. and died on Oct. 17, at Grand Strand Medical Center in South Carolina. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 19. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 17, at Tuality Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 22, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
The new cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 25
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 3
- Crook: 3
- Deschutes: 13
- Douglass: 3
- Harney: 2
- Jackson: 33
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 3
- Lane: 32
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 10
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 48
- Multnomah: 99
- Polk: 5
- Umatilla: 17
- Wallowa: 2
- Washington: 71
- Yamhill: 2
