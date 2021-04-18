PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 628 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 175,121.
The OHA reported no additional deaths to the virus, and the death toll remains at 2,460
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
Baker (2), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (47), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (37), Lane (39), Lincoln (4), Linn (16), Malheur (1), Marion (83), Multnomah (142), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (83) and Yamhill (14).
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,312,413 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,121,856 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,405 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 215. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds which is the same as the day before.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
