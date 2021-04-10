PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 761 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 170,085.
The OHA reported no additional deaths to the virus, and the death toll remains at 2,440.
The cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
Baker (6), Benton (9), Clackamas (82), Columbia (16), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (74), Douglas (9), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (48), Lane (67), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (57), Multnomah (132), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (98), Yamhill (9).
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,139,331 doses of Pfizer, 1,012,176 doses of Moderna and 72,833 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 170. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
