PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,385.
OHA also reported 521 new cases that brings the state’s total to 165,524.
The agency also announced 23 Oregon counties have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. The newest counties added are Baker, Clatsop and Gilliam.
Oregon has now administered a total of 941,850 first and second doses of Pfizer, 867,103 first and second doses of Moderna and 43,075 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 155, which is 16 more than Wednesday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.